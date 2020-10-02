1/1
Marilyn E. Juley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn E. Juley

De Pere - Marilyn E. Juley, 95, De Pere, passed away peacefully early Friday morning October 2, 2020. She was born July 3, 1925 to the late Walter and Mae Schaus. On May 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Bob Juley.

Marilyn enjoyed a good game of cards with her family and the card clubs she belonged too, as well as camping, gardening, and tending to her flowers. It was the time spent with family though, that she looked forward to the most.

She is survived by her children; David Juley, Larry (Bobbi) Juley, Sue Wallenkamp, Sandy (Jon) Georgia, Jean (Bill) Gruber, Joan (Tony) Schaut, Janet (Ron) Mocco, Deb (Bruce) Snyder, Diane (Russ) Van Den Elzen, Matt (Irina) Juley, John (Terri) Juley, (Mom you were a saint!!) as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands Marvin Rentmeester and Robert "Bob" Juley, her siblings; Roger (Marie) Schaus, and Donna (Jim) Hooyman. Bob's siblings: Odelia, Erna Mae, Bill, Ed, and Marvin's family also preceded her.

Due to COVID a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 7th at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Emerald Bay and Heartland Hospice for all of your care for our mom.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved