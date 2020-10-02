Marilyn E. Juley
De Pere - Marilyn E. Juley, 95, De Pere, passed away peacefully early Friday morning October 2, 2020. She was born July 3, 1925 to the late Walter and Mae Schaus. On May 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Bob Juley.
Marilyn enjoyed a good game of cards with her family and the card clubs she belonged too, as well as camping, gardening, and tending to her flowers. It was the time spent with family though, that she looked forward to the most.
She is survived by her children; David Juley, Larry (Bobbi) Juley, Sue Wallenkamp, Sandy (Jon) Georgia, Jean (Bill) Gruber, Joan (Tony) Schaut, Janet (Ron) Mocco, Deb (Bruce) Snyder, Diane (Russ) Van Den Elzen, Matt (Irina) Juley, John (Terri) Juley, (Mom you were a saint!!) as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands Marvin Rentmeester and Robert "Bob" Juley, her siblings; Roger (Marie) Schaus, and Donna (Jim) Hooyman. Bob's siblings: Odelia, Erna Mae, Bill, Ed, and Marvin's family also preceded her.
Due to COVID a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 7th at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Emerald Bay and Heartland Hospice for all of your care for our mom.