Marilyn Jean Cooper
1932 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Cooper

Fish Creek - Marilyn Jean Cooper (nee Ruttner), 88, Fish Creek, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Attended Fontenoy School in Town of New Denmark; graduate of Denmark High School (1950). Employed with Theys Orchard; farmed in Town of Montpelier; dietary and kitchen staff at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village Nursing Home in Sister Bay. Former member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Denmark; St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Luxemburg; St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaunee; and current member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor.

Survived by many nieces and nephews (and their families) in Brown, Kewaunee, and Door Counties.

PUBLIC visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at HUEHNS Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Dual-chapel occupancy at the funeral home will be limited to 50 people (including family). Face masks and maintain social distancing, required. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service at 11 a.m. will be PRIVATE for family attendance only, but will be LIVESTREAMED via the Casperson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, beside her husband, Stanley.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name welcome at any of the churches she attended or Scandia Village.

View COMPLETE obituary tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
HUEHNS Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
LIVESTREAMED via the Casperson Funeral Home Facebook page
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
