Marilyn Jean Cooper
Fish Creek - Marilyn Jean Cooper (nee Ruttner), 88, Fish Creek, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Attended Fontenoy School in Town of New Denmark; graduate of Denmark High School (1950). Employed with Theys Orchard; farmed in Town of Montpelier; dietary and kitchen staff at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village Nursing Home in Sister Bay. Former member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Denmark; St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Luxemburg; St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaunee; and current member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor.
Survived by many nieces and nephews (and their families) in Brown, Kewaunee, and Door Counties.
PUBLIC visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at HUEHNS Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Dual-chapel occupancy at the funeral home will be limited to 50 people (including family). Face masks and maintain social distancing, required. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service at 11 a.m. will be PRIVATE for family attendance only, but will be LIVESTREAMED via the Casperson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, beside her husband, Stanley.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name welcome at any of the churches she attended or Scandia Village.
