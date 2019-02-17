Services Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 920-432-4841 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM Ascension Lutheran Church 2911 Libal St. Green Bay , WI View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Ascension Lutheran Church 2911 Libal St. Green Bay , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Christman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Kaye Christman

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Marilyn Kaye Christman



Green Bay - Mrs. Marilyn Kaye Christman (nee Burns), age 75, of Green Bay, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 14, 2019.



Kaye was born on August 26, 1943 in Chippewa Falls, WI to the late Clarence and Eva (Rufledt) Burns. She graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1964 as a Graduate Nurse. She married Kenneth Christman in 1965 and and the couple honeymooned and worked for a year in Germany, Kaye at Landstuhl Army Medical Evac. Center. After moving to Green Bay, Kaye began working for Bellin Home Health Care, where she ascended to the role of Director. During her exemplary 40+ year career in healthcare, Kaye was an integral part in the nursing community, most notably in the development of Hospice care in Green Bay. During her nursing career, she earned her Master's of Business Administration in 1998 from UW-Green Bay, which dovetailed into her continual pursuit and passion for theater, taking the role of Managing Director at the American Folklore Theatre (now Northern Sky Theatre) from 1998-2010.



In addition to being an accomplished executive, she was also a dedicated wife and mother. Her and Ken welcomed their two children into a loving and vibrant home. Kaye provided her family with unconditional love. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, patient and driven person who encouraged them to pursue their goals and above all to be happy.



Kaye was an accomplished piano player, maintaining a beautiful home and often singing in her church choir. Kaye was an avid outdoor sportswoman, her joys included cross-country skiing, hiking and biking. She was a generous and gregarious individual who loved to travel the U.S. and abroad and who was passionate about the arts/theater. She was an active and dedicated member and volunteer at The Shepherd of the Bay in Ellison Bay and active member at Ascension Lutheran Church in Green Bay.



Kaye is survived by her husband, Kenneth Christman; son, Michael (Maria) Christman; siblings, Mrs. Barbara (the late William) Woodruff and Mrs. Patti (John) Jensen; son-in-law, John Hayes and sister-in-law, Carlye Christman.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne R. Hayes and her brother, Charles (Jeanie) Burns.



Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church (2911 Libal St., Green Bay), Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Lori E. Swenson officiating and a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kaye's life. Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kaye's memory to one of the following entities; Unity Hospice (2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115) or Northern Sky Theatre (P.O. Box 273, Fish Creek, WI 54212). Condolences can be sent to [email protected]



The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Home Instead (Carole, Cassie, Judy and Jan) and Unity Hospice for the unfaltering dedication and love they provided for Kaye from the beginning of her illness through her peaceful passing. A very special thank you to Carole Fitzgerald, who was her friend and caregiver. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries