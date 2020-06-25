Marilyn Krueger
Oconto - Marilyn Joy Krueger, nee Matravers, passed away quietly Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 after a short illness. Just shy of her 88th birthday, she was at her beloved home in Oconto, Wisconsin surrounded by her daughters. Born in Oconto, the first child of Edith Erickson Matravers and Herbert Rae Matravers, she was raised with sisters Marjorie and Judy there. After achieving Valedictorian of her graduating class of Oconto High School, she received her college education at the University of Minnesota School of Dental Hygiene in Minneapolis and received her RDH in 1952. After moving to Madison, WI for her first job in Hygiene, she reconnected with her Oconto High School classmate, Richard (Dick) James Krueger, who was attending the University of Wisconsin Madison Law School. They were married on January 30, 1954 at the First Presbyterian Church of Oconto. They eventually returned to Oconto where they settled to raise their family. Marilyn was a devoted follower of Christ, wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her dedication to her church, home and family is evident, still, every day. Her appreciation for the nature of the Oconto River and love of her Couillardville and Peshtigo heritage provided many opportunities for family connections and adventure throughout the years.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Stephen Richard of Green Bay, Joan Elizabeth and Julie Louise, both of Gilbert, AZ, her sister Judith Rae of Huntley, IL as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Richard, her mother Edith, father Herbert, and sister Marjorie.
A private Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Oconto July 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyOconto/. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Oconto, Oconto Hospital Foundation, or the Oconto County Area Humane Society. The family thanks the doctors, nurses, and staffs at Bellin Hospital of Green Bay and Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Clinic for their medical skills and kindnesses and Unity Hospice for their assistance at a difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.