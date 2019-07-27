|
Marilyn Mae Schneider
Algoma - Marilyn Mae (Moede) Schneider, 82 of Algoma passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aurora Hospital surrounded by family. She was born May 5, 1937 in the Town of Casco to the late Fred and Emily (Hannamann) Moede. She married Arno Schneider on June 15, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin. He preceded her in death January 15, 2006. Marilyn was a member of St. John's Ladies Aid. She loved playing Sheepshead with her friends, spending time with family, grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed visits from people. She also enjoyed fishing at Pine Lake and Kelly Lake, and she was the Creek Fest Queen in 2012.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jim) Treml, Sheila (Gayheart) Piesler, Becky (Brian) LaLuzerne, Tina (Jim) Graves, Cory "Redfuzz" (Anna) Schneider; grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Servaes, Josh (Shelly) Treml, Matt (Shelly) Piesler, Rachel (Nick) Titel, Jeremy (Abby) Piesler, Nicole (Moe) Neuzil, Chad (Cynthia) LaLuzerne, Tyler LaLuzerne, and Grayson Schneider; great-grandchildren, Sami, Morgan, Jake, Hailee, Bryce, Sikoya, Blake, Mavric, Easton, Elliott, Brooks, Alex, Finley, and Lauren; God Children, Kathy Gerdmann, Dr. Lance Kirchman, Marcus Moede, David Buettner; brothers, Ron (Bonnie) Moede, Terry (Jane) Moede and Paul (Roxanne) Moede; sister-in-law Beverly LeFevre; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arno; parents, Fred & Emily Moede; father- and mother-in-law, John and Frieda Schneider; and brother-in-law George LeFevre.
Friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma, 1617 Flora Ave. from 4-8 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 with a prayer service at 7:15 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 with Dr. Rev. Christopher Jackson officiating. Burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. To leave a condolence message or share a memory with the family, visit www.wiesnermassart.com.
A special thank you to Tina and Jim for all the care they gave to mom. A thank you also to Algoma Long Term Care for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019