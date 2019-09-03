|
|
Marilyn Maedke
Algoma - Marilyn E. Maedke, 78, formerly of Algoma, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Rennes Nursing Home in DePere. She was born July 5, 1941 in Algoma to Louis and Caroline (Baloun) Dupont.
Marilyn had to drop out of school early, but in 1986 she received her GED. She was very proud of her accomplishment. She worked at Emerson in Sturgeon Bay for 35 years, retiring in May of 2003. Marilyn loved the precious time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, traveling, reading, line dancing and playing the organ.
Marilyn married Gary Meadke January 1, 1972 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma.
She was a member along with Gary of the Whitetails Unlimited and served on committees for about nine years.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Gary, her four children Diana (Rick) Pallex, Algoma; Barb (Jon) Paplham, New Franken; Ricky (Debra) Kroening, Forestville; and Shawn (Tammy) Maedke, New Franken; 13 grandchildren Tanya (Damian) Bott, Elliot (Tricia) Pallex, Adam Przybylski, Logan Ann Litersky, Christopher Przybylski, Gabrielle Paplham, Matthew, Jennifer, Zachary, Gunner and Hailey Kroening, Hannah and Hunter Maedke; 11 great grandchildren; one sister June (Poehls) Holtz, Algoma; one aunt Rose Rosinski, Fond du Lac; two sisters-in-law Ruby Mueller and Violet Kumbalek, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Patricia (Donald) Lohrey, father-in-law and mother-in-law Louis (Frieda) Maedke, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ella (Marcus) Pagel, Edna (Roger) Krueger, Mildred (Harvey) Jaeger, Ernie Kumbalek and Edward Mueller.
Family and friends may gather at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family wants to thank Rennes Nursing Home for the kindness and care given to Marilyn during her stay there.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Marilyn's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com,
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019