Marilyn Novak-WigmanGreen Bay - Marilyn A. Novak-Wigman, 78, passed away on July 29, 2020 with family at her side. She was born on June 23, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Harold and Erma (Larson) Smith.She is preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband Theodore (Ted) Wigman, five sons: Daniel Novak of De Pere, Thomas (Tina) Novak of Green Bay, Keith (Lisbeth) Novak of Holmen, WI, Kyle (Laura) Fox of Arlington, VA, and Jonathan (Maria) Novak of Green Bay, beloved grandchildren: Christian, Adam, Natalie, Daniel, Erika, Nathan, Adeline, and Micaela, along with Morgan, Ella, and Owen. She is further survived by her sister, Erlinda (Norm) Sell of Eau Claire, WI, and friends Elaine Sawicki, Sally Otterson, Sandy Groth, and Debbie Young.She married Edwin Novak in 1963. They moved to Albany, NY, and after a few years, they returned to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Together they raised five sons.She later married Ted Wigman in 1987 and also welcomed David (Brook Sanders) Wigman of Green Bay and Lyn (Jeffrey) Simmons of Hinsdale, IL into the family.Marilyn enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. Her sons snacked directly from her bountiful garden, except for her tomatoes which were off limits. As a mother, she fostered independence through teaching her sons cooking and baking as well as other life skills. As one can imagine with five sons, she put up with a lot!As her sons grew up and had children of their own, she treasured time with her grandchildren. She was known to spend weeks at a time visiting those who lived farther away and provided daily or weekly care at times for those who lived closer. No matter their ages, from 23 years to 5 months, she was an active part of their lives.Marilyn always had an "open table" philosophy at holidays. One more person was always welcome. She touched people's lives through her listening skills, supporting others through difficult times. She inspired those around her with her kindness and compassion. Marilyn will truly be missed by her family and friends.A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for a memorial fund to support arthritis research.