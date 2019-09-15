|
|
Marilyn R. Douglas
Green Bay - Marilyn R. Douglas passed away peacefully at the age of 81, after a long history of Crohn's disease and kidney disease. The daughter of Glenrosa and Norbert Miller, Marilyn was born on April 2, 1938, in Kiel, Wisconsin. She graduated from Kiel High School as Salutatorian, and then attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee as a Music major.
In 1959 she married Richard P. Douglas and they spent 60 loving years together, beginning in Milwaukee, then raising their family in Green Bay, and eventually spending winters in Florida for about 20 years. An active volunteer at Bellin Hospital for over 45 years, she also loved music, reading, stitchery and crossword puzzles.
Marilyn and Richard were wonderful parents to four daughters: Leslie (John) Lange, Wales, WI; Susan (Jeff) Westcott, Mequon, WI; Sharon (Don) Erickson, Camarillo, CA; and Joan Garvens, Genesee, WI. They were blessed with nine grandchildren: Jenna and Sierra Lange; Nicole (Mike) Lynch and Amanda Westcott; Tyler and Carter Erickson; and Josh, Jake and Luke Garvens; and one great grandson, Benton Lynch. Marilyn was also blessed with many good friends over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy, and her brother, Glen.
Visitation will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established for the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Green Bay - 2019 Seminarian Collection.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at DaVita Dialysis for their excellent care over the past six years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019