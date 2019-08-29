Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St.
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St.
De Pere, WI
Marilyn Vissers


1926 - 2019
Marilyn Vissers Obituary
Marilyn Vissers

De Pere - Marilyn R. Vissers, 93, De Pere, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1926 in Green Bay to the late George and Anna (Erdmann) Vander Zanden. On January 9, 1946 she married Howard Vissers at St. Mary Catholic Church in De Pere. She worked at Baeten Foods many years ago. Marilyn was an active volunteer in the community and at her church.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Janice) Vissers; granddaughter, Sarah (Steven) Fabry their daughter Sophia; grandson, Andrew; brother-in-law, Don (Ann) Vissers; sister-in-law, Betty Clancy; nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Howard preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2011.

Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere on Friday from 10:00am to 10:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Rev. Matt Faucett officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the Vissers family with arrangements.

A special thank you to Rennes Healthcare and Unity Hospice for the kind care given to Marilyn.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
