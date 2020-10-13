Marion D. Landwehr
Green Bay - Marion D. Landwehr, 96, died peacefully, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at a local care facility. Born September 15, 1924, in Oneida, she is the daughter of the late George and Susan (Dunks) Le Mere. Marion married Donald Landwehr October 2, 1946, at St. John the Baptist Church and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2016. Marion will long be remembered for her strong and active faith. She enjoyed flower gardening, spending time at the cottage, cooking and baking for her family. Most importantly, Marion cherished every moment with her family, especially the little ones.
Marion is survived by five children, Suzanne (Hub) Hazaert, Don "Buckoo" (Lori) Landwehr, Kathy Vander Linden, Karen (Tom) Rhoades, and Tom (Christine Patton) Landwehr; 10 grandchildren, Tricia (Jeremy) Short, Kory (Jennifer Conley) Hazaert, Daniel (Gina) Landwehr, Sally Corrigan, Ann (Brad) Haack, Shelly (Mark) LeMense, Kyle (Jessica) Rhoades, Karisa (Mark) Shepard, Paul (Samantha) Landwehr, and Brian (Nicole) Landwehr; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Ullmer; brother-in-law, Emmet Exford; and sisters-in-law, Rita Haase and Carol Landwehr.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; daughters-in-law, Janet Landwehr and Laurie Landwehr; brothers, Harold (Kathleen) Le Mere, Robert (Betty) Le Mere, Bernard (Midge) Le Mere; sister, Helen Exford; and brother-in-law, Jim Ullmer.
There will be a private family service held at a future date. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to the caring staffs of Southern Care Hospice and Marla Vista Assisted Living, especially Dante, Jenny, and Brianna for the exceptional care they gave Marion.