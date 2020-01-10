|
Marion (G Mar) D. Vercauteren
Green Bay - Marion D. Vercauteren (G Mar), was born January 17th, 1933 to Frederick and Louise Krabbenhoft in Chicago, IL. Marion passed away on January 9th, 2020 with family by her side.
Marion was a very special and unique woman with a heart of gold. She would always say that "a stranger is just a new friend I have not met yet." She loved new experiences, trying new foods, and meeting new people. She was a HUGE animal lover and loved to spend time outdoors. She loved being up north or being by the water. Her two favorite places were Point Beach and Lake Michigan in Manitowoc.
She will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her Daughter Kris (Steve) Specht, grand children David and Victoria, great grandchildren Maykayla, Skyler, and Lilly, and nephew Keith (Terry) Kumpfer.
The family is having a private memorial service in accordance with Marion's wishes.
They request donations be made to the Bay Area Humane Society in Marion's memory in lieu of flowers or money. The family wants to thank Unity Hospice and the staff at Edenbrook for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020