Marion H. Schlise
Sturgeon Bay - Marion Hilda Schlise, 104, lifelong resident of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Whispering Heights CBRF.
She was born December 31, 1914 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of the late Winfred and Hilda (Zill) Johnson. Marion graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1932. On November 30, 1933, she was united in marriage to Howard Leo Schlise. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2006.
Marion was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. She was a devoted wife and mother along with being an excellent cook and baker. As a young woman, Marion created beautiful quilts and embroidery. She was known for her extensive strawberry memorabilia collection started in the early 1970s.
Marion is survived by her sister, Lois Gauger of West Bend; two children, Ronald (Marilynn) Schlise and Dr. Sally (Dr. Neil Fullan) Schlise, both of Sturgeon Bay; step-granddaughter, Amanda Fullan of Eden Prairie, MN; step-grandson, Dr. Sean (Molly) Fullan of Mahomet, IL; two nieces and one nephew [and their families]; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred and Hilda Johnson; and her husband, Howard Schlise.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Marion will be laid to rest beside her husband, Howard, in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with the Rosary to be prayed at 4:45 p.m. and a parish wake service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church, Saturday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.
Memorials may be given in her memory for St. Joseph Catholic Church or Door CANcer, Inc.
"We would like to thank the staff at Whispering Heights and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marion may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019