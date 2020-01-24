|
|
Marion June Birmingham
Town of Sevastopol - Marion June Birmingham, 97, of the Town of Sevastopol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born January 5, 1923 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of the late Herman and Elsie (Thenell) Geitner. After graduating from Sevastopol High School as the salutatorian in 1940, June studied at Green Bay Business School. After graduation, she moved back to Sturgeon Bay and began working at the Sturgeon Bay Shipyard and Drydock Company, where she was employed for 13 years, and oversaw the Army and Naval boats, as well as the dignitaries.
On February 16, 1946, June and North "Bud" Edwin Birmingham were united in marriage at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church. On July 1, 1953, they purchased Bay Beach Bar and Geitner's Resort from June's parents and renamed it Birmingham's Bar and Cottages. June was an integral part of the bar's day to day operations, well into her 90s. June and Bud were members of the Door County Tavern League and the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church. In their free time, they enjoyed taking Tavern League trips to Las Vegas. They spent 56 wonderful years together until he preceded her in death on June 11, 2003. June also loved cooking, collecting recipes, and gambling on horses with her brother, Bob.
June will be missed by her son, Brad (Jackie) Birmingham; grandchildren, McKenzie (Chris Rodriguez), Drew, Bryce (Ashley Hockers), and Lily Birmingham; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; brother, Robert (Lorraine) Geitner; sister, Dorothy (Joe) Gmach; brother-in-law, Lorin (Florence) Birmingham; and sisters-in-law, Arlene (John) Moore, Doris (Thomas) Tong, Delores (Don) Larson, and Marvel (Reuben) Smith.
A funeral service to honor June's life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew R. Knapp, Sr. officiating. June will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bud, in Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
June's family wishes to thank the Door County Medical Center's nursing staff for their care and compassion in taking care of June. An extended and heartfelt thank you to the Birmingham's "family" staff for being so wonderful, loving, and caring towards June over all the years.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of June may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020