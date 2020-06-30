Marion "Meenie" Kathleen Meyer
Brookfield - Marion "Meenie" Kathleen Meyer (nee Rusch) of Brookfield joined her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald Meyer, in heaven on June 28th at the age of 86; just in time to celebrate their 63rd anniversary together on the 29th.
Loving Mother to daughter Dana and son-in-law Kevin Gilboy. Further survived by sister Sandy (Denny) Hubbard, brother Bill (Diane) Rusch, sister-in-Law Eleanor (Tom) McKeown and dear nieces and nephews: Sue (Jim) Bartlein, Steve Popp, Stuart (Jill) Popp, Rob (Cathy) Popp, Chris (Kurt) Schueller, Jamie (Diane) Hubbard and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Erwin and Mary Rusch, beloved sister and brother-in-law Lois and Elmer Popp and special niece, Debbie (David) Roettgers.
Dana and Kevin wish to extend a very heartfelt "Thank you" to the amazing, caring staff at Applewood of New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for the extraordinary care extended to Marion and her family during her journey with dementia.
A Private Christian Service and Burial were held by the family. The Becker Ritter Funeral home is Serving the family. Please see the Becker Ritter website, at BeckerRitter.com, for full obituary. A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, The Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.