|
|
Marion O. Demerath
Green Bay - Mrs. Clarence (Marion) Demerath (Forsythe), formerly of 1945 Mills St. passed away at Allouez Parkside Village on October 3, 2019. She was born August 6, 1925 in Green Bay to the late Frank and Lucille Forsythe. Marion lived in Green Bay all her life. She graduated from West High School in 1943. Marion married Clarence W. Demerath on June 28, 1947 at Annunciation Catholic Church. She retired from Franklin Jr. High in 1990 where she worked as a secretary for 21 years. She was an avid knitter and loved baking cookies for the neighbors and grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Harold) Borkovec, Antigo, three sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert (Jennifer) Demerath, Ontario, Canada, William (Mary) Demerath, Green Bay, and James (Christine) Demerath, Green Bay, nine grandchildren, Barbara (Tony) Khamo, Sandra (Jamie) Prasnick, Rob(Carla) Demerath, Brian (Katherine) Borkovec, Michelle Borkovec Jennifer (Dan) Heling, Amy (Brian) Pagel, Kyle (Lauren) Demerath, Rachel Demerath, and thirteen great-grandchildren, Mark Demerath, James and Justin Prasnick, Raven, Diego, Kaitlyn, and Tino Demerath, Marianka, Olivia and Josephine Borkovec, Riley and Aria Heling and Kayli Lynn Pagel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, Sept. 5, 1997, her parents Frank and Lucille Forsythe, a brother Robert Forsythe, a sister, Marjorie Reynolds and 8 brother and sister-in-laws.
Friends may call at St. Bernard Catholic Church (2040 Hillside Lane, Green Bay, WI 54302) Thursday, October 17th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 AM.
Memorial donations can be made in Marion's name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org
The family would like to thank Marion's wonderful friends and neighbors at Sylvan Drive, Colonial Avenue and Mills Street who helped her so much.
A special thank you to Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019