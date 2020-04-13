Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Marion R. Miller


1924 - 2020
Marion R. Miller Obituary
Marion R. Miller, age 95, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care Hospital. Marion was born June 2, 1924 in Clintonville, Wisconsin. She was the daughter to the late Placidia Goerlinger and the late Howard Anthes. She was also the stepdaughter to the late Coy Deming. Marion graduated from Clintonville High School and lived for many years in the Chicago area.

Marion worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield and later Marshall Field and Company while living in Chicago. She and her sister Margaret Anthes moved to Denver where they lived for twenty years. She worked for Building Specialties while in Denver and retired back in Green Bay around 2000.

Marion was a member of Resurrection Church in Allouez and was known by many of the parishioners and neighbors. She volunteered at church activities and was an avid Packers fan.

Marion is survived by her son David (Denise) Miller, her grandchildren, David (Julia), Emily (Charlie) and Kris as well as her great granddaughter Zana. She is further survived by her sister Margaret Anthes and brother Patrick (Merry) Deming; nieces and nephew Cathy Stache (Mark), Matthew (Terri Paavola) Deming, Anne (Greg Jacobs) Deming, and several great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff Aurora Bay Care hospital and clinic as well as Odd Fellows Rehabilitation Center for their care and support during Marion's illness. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Philip Goolsby for his support with Marion through the years.

Private services will be conducted with a memorial planned for a later time. Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Clintonville, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the Miller/Anthes Family Fund or the Sister Davidica Beschta Fund in care of Community Foundation for the Fox Cities.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
