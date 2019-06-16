|
Marion T. Vissers
De Pere - Marion T. Vissers, 80, De Pere, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Marion was born in Green Bay on November 11, 1938 to the late Jerome and Agnes (Etten) Meulemans. She married Jerry Vissers on October 8, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in De Pere.
Marion was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was very talented and creative. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and painting. Her family and friends will always treasure her homemade gifts. Marion created many fond memories with her family and friends while camping, going to the beach and on trips to Florida.
She enjoyed going out to lunch with her girlfriends and her shopping trips to Door County. Marion was an avid Packer fan.
Marion is survived by her husband, Jerry; their children Linda (Dan) Baeten, Bonnie (Randy) De Bauche and Ginny Vissers (special friend, Bob); her grandchildren, Jared and Danielle Baeten and Ryan and Sam DeBauche.
Marion is further survived by her siblings, Don (Kate) Meulemans, Darlene (Fritz) Gereau and Cliff (Pauline) Meulemans; her sisters-in-law, Mary Neugent, Kathy Jobelius and Lucille (Len) Walczyk, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law James Vissers, John Neugent, Richard Jobelius and her sister-in-law Betty (Tom) Higgins.
Family and friends may call on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:30pm until 7:00pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth Street in De Pere. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Wyndemere Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for all the care they provided. They would also like to give a very special thank you to Sheila from Home Instead for providing in home care, allowing mom to stay in her home longer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019