Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Marjorie Ann Bouchonville


1939 - 2019
Marjorie Ann Bouchonville Obituary
Marjorie Ann Bouchonville

Green Bay - Marjorie Ann Bouchonville, 80, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at a local nursing facility. She was born February 21, 1939, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Benjamin and Mabel (Bader) Bouchonville. Marjorie graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1958. She previously worked for Guardian Angel and San Luis Nursing Homes.

She is survived by her son, Tom Bouchonville.

Family and friends may call Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5 p.m. Interment will be in Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
