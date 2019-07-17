|
Marjorie Ann Bouchonville
Green Bay - Marjorie Ann Bouchonville, 80, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at a local nursing facility. She was born February 21, 1939, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Benjamin and Mabel (Bader) Bouchonville. Marjorie graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1958. She previously worked for Guardian Angel and San Luis Nursing Homes.
She is survived by her son, Tom Bouchonville.
Family and friends may call Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5 p.m. Interment will be in Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019