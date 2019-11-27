|
Marjorie Ann (Dill) Holmes
Branch - Marjorie Ann Holmes, nee Dill, went to her eternal home on November 23, 2019. Marjorie was born in Iron Mountain on July 26, 1932 to Roy and Edna Dill of Pembine, WI.
Marjorie graduated from Pembine High School. She attended Bellin Hospital and then transferred to the U.W. Stevens Point graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and a minor in Physical Education. She taught school at Mishicot High School and Algoma High School. After marriage she was substitute teacher in the Manitowoc and Valders School District.
A long time Presbyterian, Marjorie believed in trying to make the world a better place. It was this belief that led her to mentor women who were trying to better their life by teaching sewing, homemaking skills, and cooking/baking. She volunteered at and advocated for the Domestic Violence Shelter. She taught immigrants and others how to read using the Laubach Method for Literacy. She worked for Head Start by going to the migrant camps to listen to the parents share their hopes and dreams for education for their children. She was an officer in Presbyterian Women and was part of the Leadership Team that held the rummage sale at First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc twice a year. Marjorie was proud to be a member of the DAR and the WIDAR. An avid bread maker, she passed on to her daughters the ability and joy of breadmaking.
Her passion for homemaking was lived out at the Branch River Homemakers Club. Her love of bird watching was evident in her support and enjoyment of Woodland Dunes and attendance at the Audubon Society movies. As a young woman she was an avid and accomplished hunter. The enjoyment of wildlife around their home was a chief pleasure that she shared with her husband.
Her love of nature and her desire to make the world a better place came together when she became a Master Gardener. She and her husband joined the Green Bay Botanical Gardens early on in its conception sharing with friends and family alike the bounty from their garden, new planting techniques, different and interesting plants for landscaping and advocating for practices that slowed the spread of insects that could eliminate plant species.
Marjorie's great passion was sewing. She was very accomplished at sewing, fashion design, and sewing unusual and different types of materials. She created and sewed purses, could work with leather, feathers, and other types of materials. Every fall she sewed winter coats for her daughters. Her designs were often simple and elegant whether she was sewing for herself or others. Many nights were spent at the fabric store as Marjorie helped her daughters select styles and fabrics that would work together. Both her daughters were taught to sew by age five and were very adept at an early age.
Marjorie married Warren E. Holmes on July 20, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pembine, WI. They were partners throughout their life until Warren died in August, 2011. They had two daughters, Judith (Judi) Holmes-Jensen (Ronald Jensen) and Jayne Holmes. Marjorie cherished her grandchildren, Lelah May Frey (James Frey) of Madison and William Christopher Jensen of Madison. Recently, the addition of two great-grandchildren, Victor Warren Frey and Nathaniel Terrance Frey gave Marjorie joy and meaning.
She was preceded in death by Warren, her beloved husband, her parents, her brother Steven, and her infant granddaughter Joellen Rose. She is survived by both her daughters, Judith Holmes-Jensen of Milwaukee (Ronald Jensen) and Jayne Holmes also of Milwaukee. She is further survived by her grandchildren Lelah M. Frey (James Frey) and William C. Jensen, both of Madison, two great-grandchildren, Victor W. Frey and Nathaniel T. Frey, a brother John, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Dee Anderson will officiate. Burial will take place at Branch Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service on Saturday at the All-Care Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Our family wishes to thank VITAS Hospice for their care and support for this past year and a half. We are also grateful for the support and presence of family and friends while Marjorie was living in Branch.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019