Marjorie Ann Vanness
New Franken - Marjorie Ann Vanness, 90, left this world for a better life on August 1, 2019, at a local nursing home, surrounded by her family while holding a Rosary in one hand and her son, Larry's hand, in the other. Born in Champion WI, on August 13, 1928, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Bader) Coel. She attended Benderville Grade School and graduated from St. Joe's Academy in 1946. On June 30, 1951, Marjorie married Richard G. Vanness at St. Philip the Apostle Church and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2011. The couple worked the Vanness family dairy farm until turning it over to their son, Larry. Marjorie enjoyed playing cards, going out for breakfast, rides up north, and being among friends and family. She was dedicated to her faith and prayed her Rosary daily.
Marjorie is survived by one son, Larry, New Franken; two daughters, Lynn (Dan) Zellner, Luxemburg and Kathy (Mike) Monette, Little Suamico; five grandchildren, Michelle (Robin) Richard, Nikki Zellner (Mike), Tim Zellner (MaryLee), Sarah (Kyle) Griffin, and Melissa Monette (Brad); four great-grandchildren, Riley, Kyle, Vanessa, and Aria; one brother, Joe (Jan) Coel; one brother-in-law, Alvin Vaness; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard; an infant daughter, Theresa; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Jandrain, Eleanor Vaness, Harriet (Ken) Bauldry; along with Richard's sisters, Lillian Prevost, Orpha Vincent, and Rita Strebel; and his brothers, George, Harry, Frank, Raymond and Alfred.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 3-7pm. Rosary 6:30pm Monday at the funeral home, led by Deacon Bob Miller. Visitation will continue Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Champion, 5996 Co. Rd. K, from 9:30am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass 11am at the church with Fr. Lukee Villaluz officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Champion.
Lynn and Kathy extend a heart-felt thank you to their brother, Larry, for taking such good care of Mom over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019