Marjorie Edith "Bunny" Vickery Massey Head
Baytown, TX - Marjorie Edith "Bunny" Vickery Massey Head, 94, was called home on Monday, January 7, 2019 while surrounded by her friends and family at her residence.
Bunny was born on March 27, 1924 in Suamico, Wisconsin to parents James Winnifred and Edith Jeannette Fleck Vickery. Her sister Betty asked if she was a gift from the Easter bunny, and the nickname stuck. She graduated from Green Bay West High School and received a bachelor's degree in Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin. She fell in love with Captain Vernon Massey and married him when the war ended in Suamico in 1945, and they moved to Baytown, Texas. Bunny was a substitute teacher, avid golfer and loving mother to children Kay and Mike. After Vernon passed in 1973, she married Bill Head, and moved to Jefferson, Georgia. She worked as a Christmas decorator for the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta and enjoyed quilting, cooking and organizing fishing competitions for her grandchildren. After Bill passed away, she returned to Baytown in 2001. She enjoyed learning watercolor painting, volunteering, playing Bridge, and she was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. A gift to all who knew her, Bunny was a beautiful, encouraging and uplifting spirit that had a shaping influence on many lives, and was well known for her generosity, smile and sharp wit. She is now rejoicing with a new set of eyes, fully seeing her Savior and heavenly family.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Vernon Massey and Bill Head, brothers Robert and Bill Vickery, and sisters Betty Vickery Freeman and Jean Vickery Holtz. She is survived by her sisters Peg Vickery Docter and Pat Vickery Henry and husband Gerry, son Mike Massey and wife Nancy, daughter Kay Holecek and husband Chuck, stepchildren Steve Head and wife Linda, Charlie Head and wife Sally, Barbara Allen, and Lisa Gordon, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, with Pastor Jerry Cho officiating.
For those who desire, donations may be made to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Capital Building Fund at 3811 North Main Street, Baytown, TX 77521, in Marjorie's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019