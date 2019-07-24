|
Marjorie Elaine Boyce
Green Bay - Marjorie Elaine Boyce, 96, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1923, in Green Bay to Joseph and Emily (VandenDorpe) VanLangendon.
Marjorie graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1941. She married Harold "Slim" Boyce on February 1, 1947 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1994.
Marjorie was a very kind-hearted person who loved God and made sure her children knew His love and mercy. She worked at a local paper mill, Naus, and retired from Sears. Marjorie was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul and a member of the Special Friends Club. In her younger years, Marjorie enjoyed riding motorcycles and time at the beach. She also enjoyed cooking, fashion, dancing, painting, drawing and going to the theater. However, her greatest passion was gardening, which most claim to be the driving force of her long life.
Marjorie is survived by: David Boyce and his son, Scott; Nancy Hyska and her children, Nick and Jenna; Debbie Calewarts and her children, Angie, Sarah, Hannah, Jessie, Josh, and Chris; Mike (Kim) Boyce and their children, Aaron, Adam and Nathan; daughter-in-law, Mary Boyce and her daughter, Rachelle; great-grandchildren: Ben, Andrew, Ava and Emme; Issac and Isabella; Logan and Mason; and Kaden; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son Richard Boyce; daughter, Susan Boyce; granddaughter, Christene Lynn Powell; her parents; sister, Virginia Huetter; and four sons-in-law, Jeffrey Platten, Allan Powell Jr., Ricky Hyska, and Wayne Braatz.
Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 27; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Tender Hearts Assisted Living, especially Peter, Lacey, Nikki; as well as the staff of Heartland Hospice for their gentle, compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 24 to July 26, 2019