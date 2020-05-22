|
|
Marjorie Joanne Roberts
Green Bay - Marjorie Joanne Roberts, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in River Grove, Cook County, IL, on July 22, 1929, to Theodore Edward Weichinger and Blanche Wethy -Mintz.
Marjorie grew up as a product of WWII. Grandma and Grandpa Weichinger had extra room upstairs and in the basement that they rented out to servicemen so Marjorie (as a young teenager) got to meet and hang around a lot of "great" guys when she was young. Marjorie fell in love with a soldier 10 years older than her and they took off to Ohio and got married - a little more than a year later they started having a family.
Marjorie got married in Glouster, OH. They moved to Cleveland, OH where their first two sons (Ken and Dan) were born. Then they moved to River Grove, IL where all four of us lived with Grandma and Grandpa until Dad decided it was time to buy his own property and move 17 miles away to a place called Wood Dale where he pretty much built our house himself. Marjorie would end up doing nearly all of the painting - inside and outside - still have plenty of pictures of her on ladders with paintbrush in her hand. We moved in without any doors on the bathrooms or bedrooms. But at least we had indoor plumbing - a luxury that hardly any of dad's family back in Ohio had until the mid-70's if then.
Marjorie loved having her own house. We had all sorts of animals, kind of like a small farm.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Kenneth (Betty) Roberts, Diane (Jim) Sorsby, John (Michelle) Roberts, Don (Leslie) Roberts, Randy (Penny) Roberts; her special surviving pet, Sundae; 22 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd (Carol) Weichinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doster; a son, Dan (Dalia) Roberts; daughter, Betty Roberts; and brother's, Jim (Pat) Weichinger and Ted (Betty) Weichinger.
Marjorie had asked that no special services or gathering be held celebrating her passing and due to the COVID 19 pandemic the Governor is making her wish come true. While very private family services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Marjorie's Family and they will be forwarded on.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020