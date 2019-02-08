|
|
Marjorie M. "Margie" Moens
Green Bay - Marjorie M. "Margie" Moens, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was born July 18, 1938, in Green Bay to Joseph and Tillie (Stodola) Buresh.
Margie attended SS. Peter & Paul Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1956. After graduation, she worked at Wisconsin Telephone Company where she met her life-long friends. On June 18, 1960, she married Donald C. "Don" Moens at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. In 1961, Don and Margie started raising their family. She had six children all born in the 60s. What Margie enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. She made a point of celebrating everyone's birthday and holidays with the entire family. A family celebration was not complete without a card game of 31. She also loved to spend time at the family cabin and attending her grandkids sporting, dance and school events. Marjorie especially valued many life-long relationships with her friends from the phone company (her card club that later became a dining club), her friends from grade school and high school, and her Zeise Street neighbors. For Margie, her family was her priority. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margie was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Parish.
Margie is survived by her children; Kathy (Michael) Moens-Dayton, Julie (Greg) Kimps, Sue (Tim) Kinney, Kristy DeRosier (Joe Blise). Don Moens, Bob Moens (Sherry Murray); grandchildren, Allison Moens, Emma and Alex Kimps, Eric, Cal, and Parker DeRosier, Olivia and Sawyer Moens; great-grandchildren, Brett Robbins and Carly LeMieux; brother, Norbert Buresh; sister-in-law, Marge Buresh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don on May 14, 2003; her parents; two brothers, Joe Buresh, John Buresh; two sisters, Lillian Hay, Stella Wavrunek.
Family and friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday, February 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may also visit at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Drive, on Monday, February 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bob Rhyner officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be made to the Moens family by visiting www.prokowall.com.
Margie's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019