Marjorie St. "Margie" (Hermans) Louis
1938 - 2020
Marjorie "Margie" (Hermans) St. Louis

Green Bay - Marjorie "Margie" (Hermans) St. Louis, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born to George and Ruby (Kimpel) Hermans on June 26, 1938.

Margie enjoyed arts and crafts, rummage sales, shopping and playing games. She would often happily deliver mail to the nursing home residents. She loved any time visiting with family and friends.

Margie is survived by her children, Kathryn, Laura, Daniel (Jennifer), Susan (Carol); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (William), Joyce (Dr. Matthew Sr.), Carolyn (Larry); many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buddy; and son-in-law, Ronald.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A private family service will be held. A public burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, 325 Cook Ave., Oconto. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all who took great care of Margie and showed great support to the family, especially Anna (Margie's friend and roommate); and all of the kind staff at Green Bay Health Services Nursing Home, especially nurses Theresse, Tanya and Dee; the activities staff, Kathy and John; and Cindy from Optimum and Compassus Hospice.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
JUN
15
Burial
01:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
