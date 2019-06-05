Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Marjorie Udvig


Marjorie Udvig
1922 - 2019
Marjorie Udvig Obituary
Marjorie Udvig

Green Bay - Marjorie Udvig, 97, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1922, in Minneapolis, MN to Archibald "Archie" and Helen (Olson) Stenz.

Marjorie married Thomas Udvig on October 25, 1941. She was employed as a cook at Lombardi Middle School. Marjorie was a member of the Sons of Norway Club and Green Bay Antique Club. She enjoyed gardening and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Holly (Jeff) Schounard and Todd (Karen) Udvig; grandchildren; Adam (Rachel Turk) Udvig, Kirsten (Patrick) MacGrath, Katie (Kristopher) Rowe, Christine Schounard, Trisha (Ben) Ropson, Colin Udvig, Stewart Udvig; ten great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Udvig.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Udvig; son, Dan Udvig; her parents, Archie and Helen Stenz; sister-in-law, Loretta (Charles) Dean; and brother-in-law, George (Helen) Udvig.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family extends a special thank you the staff of Unity Hospice for the wonderful job they did taking care of Marjorie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2019
