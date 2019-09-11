Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Michael Chapel
De Pere, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Michael Chapel
De Pere, WI
Marjory M. Schmitz


1923 - 2019
Marjory M. Schmitz Obituary
Marjory M. Schmitz

De Pere - Marjory Schmitz, 96, passed away on September 7th with Annette and Skip by her side. Born August 23, 1923 to Mary and Frank Meert, she lived her life on the northwest side of Green Bay, graduating from St Willebrord Elementary, West High and Vocational Schools.

She worked as office manager for Liberty Mutual Insurance for thirty years and was an active member of St. Patrick Parish for 65 years, taking Communion to shut-ins and working at the Food Pantry and St. Vincent De Paul. Marge enjoyed spending free time outdoors, bowling and playing cards, being with friends, family and especially her grandchildren. After retiring she added travel, golf and volunteering at Bellin, Meals on Wheels, and the Humane Society to her activities. The last eight years Marge lived at Renaissance and Rennes in De Pere and enjoyed reading, cards, puzzles, Mass, the Rosary and laughing with new friends and the caring staff.

She is survived by her daughter Annette and Son-in-law Skip Lee, Son-in-law Peter Wiltzius, five grandchildren, Christian, Jeffrey, Andrea, Patrick and Julie and six great grandchildren, Nate, Gwen, Sadie, Molly, Caitlin and August, a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Wiltzius and brothers George and Edwin Meert.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 on September 14th at Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Michael Chapel, De Pere, with Mass at 10:30. Fr. Peter Ambting O. Praem. officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
