|
|
Mark A. Pasch
Green Bay - Mark Allan Pasch died on Friday January 10th, 2020 in his home in Green Bay, WI at the age of 63. He was born on March 11th, 1956 in Green Bay and attended Southwest High School and UW-Steven's Point. He enjoyed working with computers and in technology, his places of employment included Shopko General Office, Vans Fire and Safety, NWTC in computer operations, and AC Nielsen. Mark had a passion for teaching others and shared this by becoming a swim instructor at the Ashwaubenon pools in the summer months. He often spent his free time in the summer on the water, one of his treasured toys was his vintage 1960's wood Mastercraft. During the warmer months Mark also loved to camp and spend time outside, he took his daughter and nieces on many camping trips. Once fall rolled around he could be found one of two places, in the woods with his trusted hunting dog Buddy or inside watching football. He lived most of his life in the city of Green Bay, doing what Green Bay people do, watching and cherishing the Green Bay Packers. He was a devoted fan, loving every game, and every season. He was lucky enough to grow up in a childhood home that was in the shadows of the Lambeau Field, so even if you weren't in the stadium you could hear and feel the game. Mark loved woodworking and building, a passion he shared with his father and brothers.
Mark is survived by his daughter Jenna Connelly (Ryan), brother John (Sharon) Pasch, his nieces Emily (Dustin) Fox, Julie Pasch, and his sister in law Judy Pasch. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Iona Pasch and his brother Jim Pasch.
Mark's greatest passion in adulthood was Harley Davison Motorcycles and the community that accompanied it. He enjoyed many fundraising rides and monthly meetings with the Wolf River Chapter of H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group). This was a passion he shared with his partner of the last 20 years, Karen Welter. The meeting place of H.O.G in his area is at Doc's Harley-Davidson. It is only fitting that everyone gathers there to remember him. A memorial gathering arranged by Ryan Funeral Home in De Pere, WI is being held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 11:00-2:00pm in the Hog Barn located behind Doc's Harley-Davidson 2709 State Highway 29 Bonduel, WI 54107. Please come in your favorite Green Bay Packer or Harley Davidson gear.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020