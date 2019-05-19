|
|
Mark A. Szprejda
Pulaski - Mark A. Szprejda, 54, was taken into the Lord's loving arms on Monday, May 13, 2019. Mark was born to Jacob and Barbara (Ferfecki) Szprejda on November 3, 1964, at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay.
Mark had a beautiful soul and a beautiful smile that could light up any room. He was a caring and fun-loving person who adored polka music. He also loved listening to cassette tapes and Christmas music. Mark was an avid Packers fan! He loved woodworking and building bird houses in his free time. He had a bigger family than just his biological family; Mark lived at the Grant House, where he spent his time with his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his mother, Barbara, Pulaski; siblings: Jack, Laura, and Mary Jo; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is further survived by his special friends: Scott Strom, Jason, and everyone at the Grant House.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jack; sister, Rochelle; brother, Scott; uncle, Gene; his Godfather, Uncle Norb; and other close family members and friends.
Your smile and your happy sense of humor will be missed more than we can say as a family. You made many days brighter for Grandma Barb, please watch over her. Uncle Mark, our memories with you will be cherished forever. Love, niece Meghan and family.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Wied officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Pulaski, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Society for Autism.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019