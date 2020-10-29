Mark Barber
Green Bay - Mark Todd Barber left this world to hike the High Road on October 27, 2020 after a short fight with cancer.
Mark was born on October 14, 1964 in Osceola Wisconsin to Norman Lee Barber and Eleanore Caroline Barber (Davison). His father Norman, preceded Mark on his last journey in March of 2000.
Mark was a great spirit that lived life on his own terms. He cherished family and his friends, all of whom feel blessed to have had the opportunity to have known him.
His surviving family includes mother Eleanore, brother Gary Lee and wife Bonnie J. Barber (Mory) and their daughter Angelique Barber, brother Jeffrey and wife Lori and their son Derek Barber. His family also included great nieces Eavin Breana Lewis and Autumn Fawn Warren.
Mark was a graduate of West De Pere High School where his "Inspector Clouseau" has yet to be equaled. He attended the University of Madison as a pre-med student and later transferred to St. Norbert College where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Biology and Chemistry.
His love of animals led him to the Packerland Veterinary Clinic where he worked for many years.
He loved travel, the outdoors and extensive wilderness backpacking trips from the forests of the U.P to the high deserts of Utah.
On a recent "get in touch with your roots" trip he visited the Netherlands, England, Scotland and Ireland with his brothers and nephew creating memories that we will always treasure.
He exited this life exactly the way he entered it and lived in it with spirit, dignity and above all with his own style. He will be greatly missed by all of us who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on November 1, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 5 pm to 7 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
.