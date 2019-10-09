Services
St Jude's Catholic Church
1423 Kellogg St
Green Bay, WI 54303
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Green Bay, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Green Bay, WI
Lisle - Mark Beno, 68, passed suddenly August 24, 2019. He worked as a physical chemist and crystallographer at Argonne National Laboratory, received multiple awards and published over 190 papers. At Argonne's Advanced Photon Source he held multiple leadership roles, led and participated in the design of many beamlines and made significant contributions to x-ray optics and synchrotron radiation techniques. Mark was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, hiking National Parks, biking, reading, woodworking, mentoring scientists, attending Packer games, and snowmobiling with his son. Mark is survived by parents Donald H. and Genevieve Beno, aunt Delores Process, wife Mary, son Donald J., brother Henry (Ellen), sister Donna, and nephews Tom, Matt (Debbie) and Pat (Ashley) Beno, numerous cousins and beloved friends. Visitation will be from 9-11 am just prior to Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay on October 12, 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
