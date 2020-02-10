Services
Oneida - Mark Buchman, (aka Haase) age 60, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born to his beloved parents, Earl and Vermelia (Doxtater) Buchman on July 5, 1959. He graduated from Xavier High School.

Mark was a special brother and uncle with plenty of hugs and love for everyone. He was kind, sensitive, imaginative, and protective of his family. Growing up he learned by doing and helping out both his parents, as well any family members. He was generous with his time, always available to help any family member or neighbor, day or night.

One of his artistic qualities that he enjoyed was making crafts, and he was known for his wooden lamps, which he sold at the Oneida Farmer's Market. He took up coin and stamp collecting for a short period of time. Mark enjoyed music, especially Elvis Presley and other musicians from that era. He also liked to cook and always made plenty of food.

Mark will be truly missed by all God has blessed him with, including his cats: Tommy, Lucky, and Lisa.

He is survived by his siblings: Sharon Quimby, Ron (Ricky) Kelly, Nancy Van Den Heuvel, Steve (Nancy) Kelly, Patricia Anderson, Earl Buchman, Christine (James) Zellmer, Christopher "Joe" (Linda) Buchman, Bobby Buchman, Becky Buchman, Jim (Vicky) Buchman, and Jane Buchman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncle, and other relatives.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11 am until the funeral service at 2:00 pm with Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton, in the spring.

www.muehlboettcher.com

Now our Brother, you can rest. You're with Dad and Mom and the three of you can again run your errands and do your visiting like before. Rest in peace.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
