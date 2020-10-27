1/1
Mark D. Domrois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark D. Domrois

Green Bay - Passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at age 64. Loving husband of Nancy Domrois (nee Kolodrubetz). Beloved father of Stefanie Domrois. Dear brother of Karen (Matthew) Janes. Brother-in-law of Paul Kolodrubetz and Patricia (David) Pawlak. Uncle of Brian Janes, Heather Pawlak, Ashley (Chad) Kuhar, and Kyle Pawlak. Also loved by other family members, friends and his former co-workers; the dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists whom he worked alongside.

Visitation at Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10AM - 12PM. Funeral Service 12PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Mark loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching movies, listening to music, and cooking. He had a knack for model building; especially tanks and planes. Mark had a special bond with his canine companion, Chance. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling.

Mark's family would like to thank Dr. Kathryn LaFond, MD; Dr. Hassan Tahsildar and the cancer team; and all the Doctors, nurses and staff of Bellin Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home

Bay View Chapel

3275 S. Howell Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53207

414-483-2322

www.pkfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved