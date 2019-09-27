|
|
Mark E. Borchardt
Two Rivers - Mark Edward Borchardt, 60, of Two Rivers, passed away on September 24, 2019. Those who knew Mark, knew that he always took a trip on his birthday. This year was no different and the ultimate trip took him to heaven. Mark was born on September 24, 1959 to Marvin and Elaine (Menges) Borchardt in Two Rivers, WI.
Mark grew up in the Wayside area attending Manitowoc Lutheran High School and graduating from Reedsville High School in 1977. Mark worked at Parker Hannifin in Manitowoc for most of his career and retired after 41 years. He was a very skilled CNC machinist.
What Mark really knew how to do was enjoy life. Mark drove fast motorcycles and fast cars. He loved to read good books, listen to good music, and he appreciated good art and craftsmanship. He was an amateur photographer, writer and poet. He frequently visited with friends and family and never turned down the chance at a great conversation, a game of cribbage or a glass of smooth whiskey. He drove from coast to coast, visiting all 48 states once (most of them twice) and traveled most of the Canadian provinces. He was never shy about asking questions or taking the road less traveled, a trait inherited from his father. One of his favorite ways to spend time was hunting and shooting. Mark was a NSCA Level II shooting instructor and thoroughly enjoyed coaching youth in sporting clays.
Mark was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside where he was baptized and confirmed.
Survivors include: father, Marvin; brother John and sister-in-law Cindy Borchardt of Wayside; sisters Beth and brother-in-law Allan Schultz of Appleton, and Sara and brother-in-law Robbie Kvitek of Green Bay; nephews and nieces Ben (Alyssa) Borchardt, Abby (Logan) Witthuhn, Sam Schultz, Annie Shultz and special friend Dave Skinkis, and Emily Schultz. He is also survived by aunts Judith Menges, Bernadine Lemke, Esther Lemke, Verna Borchardt, Alberta Borchardt, Dorothy Zenke, and Carol Borchardt; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Elaine; nephew Trace Kvitek; grandparents, Bernhardt and Gladys (Stelzer) Menges; Rudolph and Hilda (Loppnow) Borchardt, step-grandmother, Malinda (Koch) Borchardt; uncles Bernard Menges, Gilbert Borchardt, Wilbert (Doris, Caroline) Borchardt, Norbert (Jeanette) Borchardt, Melvin Borchardt, Edward Borchardt, Meinhard Borchardt, Lester Lemke, and Theodore Lemke; aunts Lorina (Melvin Hahn, Sylvester) Fels and Luella (Donald) Miller.
Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church, 8378 County Road W, Greenleaf (Wayside) on Saturday September 28th from 8:30 AM until the time of service which will begin at 11:00AM with Pastor Austen Welter officiating. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to leave online condolences to the family.
A special thank you to all of the family and friends for the prayers and visits during the last few months. The outpouring of love and support was very special for Mark and helped him to endure for as long as he could. Thank you also to the staff of Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Two Rivers, Aurora Two Rivers Hospital, Aurora Green Bay Hospital, Aurora Hospice and Angels Touch Assisted Living in De Pere. So many people made such an impact on Mark's life when he needed it and the world is blessed to have those people in it.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019