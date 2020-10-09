Mark E. Leistickow
Green Bay - Mark Eaton Leistickow, 89, battled valiantly against the ravages of the coronavirus, but died the morning of October 3, 2020, after a 2-week hospitalization.
Mark was born August 6, 1931, to Markwell Christian and Katherine Aldine (Eaton) Leistickow. When Mark was 10 his parents built a family hideaway at Manitowish Waters where he grew to love the picturesque lakes and towering pines, and that is where he will rest in peace, embraced by the memories that shaped his life.
Mark graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, received his bachelor's degree in 1953 and law degree in 1956 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and served two years in the U.S. Army. Through a serendipitous social connection he forged a career with Standard Oil as a procurer of real estate for gas stations along major expressways. This ultimately led to the decision to do the same thing for himself, and for years he was able to build his own substantial portfolio of properties.
When Mark moved to Green Bay in 1976, he and Barbara (Hunter) Stacy closed on a historically significant home in the Astor neighborhood and were married there the very same day. Mark considered himself a "steward" in maintaining the architectural integrity of the proud Mitchell Joannes home on South Madison Street, and they were there for two decades until they opted for a view of the bay.
Mark was known as the penultimate gentleman and true friend. He wintered in Bonita Springs, FL, and enjoyed summer excursions to the family cottage at Manitowish Waters, where he was known as a local historian. His remote fishing camp in Canada was not for the faint of heart; friends who were invited needed to show fierce courage as well as an adventuresome spirit.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara in 2013, and his sister Aldine and her husband Robert E. Cech of Schenectady, NY. He is survived by two nephews and a niece and their families: David A. Cech, MD and his wife Mary Schwartz, MD of Houston, TX; James M. Cech, MD of Portland, OR; and Carol Cech Katz of Newton, MA. Mark is further survived by Barbara's two sons and two daughters and their families: Richard (Kate) Stacy of San Francisco, CA; John (Samantha) Stacy of New Lenox, IL; Patricia (Bruce) Anderson of Tampa, FL; and Nancy (Mike) Strawderman of Dallas, TX. Mark will be truly missed by special friend Virginia Mae Erdmann, and special buddies Jeremy Jahnke, Royal D. Shackelford and Scott Warner.
Because of the travel and distancing restraints of the pandemic, services for Mark at Manitowish Waters will be postponed to a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.newcomergreenbay.com
