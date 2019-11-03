|
Mark (Whale) Edward Converse
Green Bay - Mark (Whale) Edward Converse, 71, Green Bay, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born September 28, 1948, in Green Bay, son of the late Edward and Rozella (Lutz) Converse. Mark attended Abbot Pennings High School and graduated from Green Bay East in 1966. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and History from Arizona State University in 1970, and his Juris Doctorate in 1973.
Mark started his private law practice in Green Bay after law school with his father, specializing in criminal defense and practiced for 35 years. He also served as the Court Commissioner in Oconto County.
After retiring from his law practice, Mark worked for Gandrud Automotive where he delivered cars all over the Midwest.
He loved hockey, and was co-owner of the Green Bay Bobcats. Mark was also an avid supporter and season ticket holder of St. Norbert Hockey. He also enjoyed golfing, watching the Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed coaching youth football. Mark was an avid collector of whales, muscle cars, and was also an avid collector of baseball cards since 1957. Mark loved enjoying a good cigar on his deck, especially with his son.
He will be missed by his son, Ed Converse; sister, Mary Converse; Ed's mother and step-father, Joann and Michael Yates; cousin, Pat Lutz who was like a brother to Mark; special close friends, Jan Kuchenbecker and Julie Janicsek; niece, Elizabeth Turner; numerous other family and friends, and his wonderful Green Bay Bobcat and St. Norbert Hockey family.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for all their compassion and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019