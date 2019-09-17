|
|
Mark Gerald Micolichek
Green Bay - Mark Gerald Micolichek, 52, Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019. Born November 23, 1966 to Carol (DeWindt) and Arnold Micolichek of Green Bay. Mark's passion was cabinetry work. He was a perfectionist. If something wasn't done to his standards he'd let you know. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Mark always had his pool stick with him just in case anyone was up for a game. He also liked to camp, fish, and riding his ATV.
Mark will be missed by his son Brandon LeMay-Micolichek; sisters, Pam Micolichek, Patty (Mark) Helf, and brother, Bob Micolichek all of Green Bay. He is further survived by his maternal grandmother, many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends, and his dog, Texas.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019