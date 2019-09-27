|
Mark Greatens
Pulcifer - Our Hearts are heavy on this day because the most amazing Plaster Master, Fiancé, Brother, Dad and Step Dad, Mark Greatens passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a very long fight at Froedtert Hospital.
Family and friends will celebrate Mark's life at Spirits of Gillett, 145 N McKenzie St in Gillett on Monday September 30, 2019 starting at 1p.m.
You can email
[email protected] with any special memories or pictures so we can add them to Mark's tribute! A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019