Mark Hennick, MD
Marshfield - Mark Hennick December 6, 1959 - August 7, 2020
Graduated from St Norbert College 1982, Medical College of Wisconsin 1986.
Retired from Marshfield Clinic in 2019 after 34 years of service as a clinician, teacher and hospitalist. Leaving far too early: wife Kathy (Mursau) daughter Leah and sister Molly Zimmer. Joining those who have already departed: parents Dave and Patricia Hennick, sister Martha Buckley, brother Matt Hennick.
