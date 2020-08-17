1/
Mark Hennick M.D.
Mark Hennick, MD

Marshfield - Mark Hennick December 6, 1959 - August 7, 2020

Graduated from St Norbert College 1982, Medical College of Wisconsin 1986.

Retired from Marshfield Clinic in 2019 after 34 years of service as a clinician, teacher and hospitalist. Leaving far too early: wife Kathy (Mursau) daughter Leah and sister Molly Zimmer. Joining those who have already departed: parents Dave and Patricia Hennick, sister Martha Buckley, brother Matt Hennick.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
