Mark Hennick M.D.
Mark Hennick, MD

Marshfield - Mark Hennick December 6, 1959 - August 7, 2020

Graduated from St Norbert College 1982, Medical College of Wisconsin 1986.

Retired from Marshfield Clinic in 2019 after 34 years of service as a clinician, teacher and hospitalist. Leaving far too early: wife Kathy (Mursau) daughter Leah and sister Molly Zimmer. Joining those who have already departed: parents Dave and Patricia Hennick, sister Martha Buckley, brother Matt Hennick.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
One of the kindest, appreciative, patient and intelligent people I was blessed to work with. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy to Kathy and family.

Joyce Sutton (Harder)
Coworker
August 12, 2020
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:1-3
Romel Garcia-Montilla
Friend
August 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Safwan Murad
Friend
August 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jayanth Vedre
Friend
