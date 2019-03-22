Services
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
Mark J. Pallex


Mark J. Pallex Obituary
Mark J. Pallex

Kewaunee - Mark J. Pallex, 69, Kewaunee, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1949 to the late Siegfried and Anne (Renier) Pallex. Mark enjoyed spending time and playing basketball with his grandkids, going to the movies, going to the park and the zoo, going out to eat and spending time with his hobby farm.

He is survived by his two children, Tammy Wildgrube and Dave Pallex; his grandchildren, Devon and Landon Wildgrube; he is further survived by his brothers, sisters and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Wiesner & Massart Fuenral Home - Algoma. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
