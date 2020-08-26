1/1
Mark J. Rottier
1963 - 2020
Mark J. Rottier

Iron River, MI - Mark J. Rottier, 57, passed away peacefully at home on August 24th, 2020.

He was born to Donald and Barbara Rottier on July 27th, 1963. Mark graduated from Gillett High School. After working at Carver Yacht, he then retired from Connor Sports Floor to pursue his lifelong goal of owning a sports shop.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman. His love for the outdoors started at a young age when his parents moved the family to their farm on the Oconto River. Deer season was the most cherished as under the guidance of his Father and Uncle Mike, "Rivers Bend Camp" was created. The "camp" tradition continued with his son, brothers, nieces and nephews in woods of the U.P. Growing into adulthood his passion for musky fishing also grew. He was affiliated with Packerland Musky Club and a member of Boundary Waters Musky Club. Mark was a wonderful father and lived for his love of the outdoors until the last day.

Mark is survived by his children: Robert Rottier of Long Lake, Ashley Rottier of Appleton; mother: Barbara Rottier; brothers: John (Mandy) Rottier of Eagle River, Joe (Amy) Rottier, Cecil, Andy (Sherri) of Little Suamico, Matt of Clintonville; sisters: Sherry Fisher of Oconto Falls, Sandy (Mick) Jesko of Embarrass. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald Rottier.

A funeral service will be at 1pm on Friday August 28th, 2020 at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
