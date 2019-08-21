Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Mark John "Mj" Zilles


1959 - 2019
Mark John "Mj" Zilles Obituary
Mark John "MJ" Zilles

Green Bay - Mark John "MJ" Zilles, age 60 of Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1959, to Bernard and Donna (Burckle) Zilles in Green Bay. For 20 years, Mark lived in Chippewa Falls before returning back home to be with his family in Green Bay. He was a part of the adult services at CP-Innovation-Compassion-Purpose. While there, he was involved in exercise, cooking, and art classes. He was an avid Packer's fan. He also enjoyed shopping at Barnes and Noble and Bosses News, reading, and music. One of his favorite things to do with his family was to go to Julie's Cafe and order his chocolate chip pancakes and chocolate pie.

Mark is survived by his father, Bernard Zilles; two brothers: Paul (Diane) Zilles, and Matthew (Nelly) Zilles; two sisters: Dawn Zilles-Prem, and Mary Zilles; niece and nephew: Sophie and Isaac Zilles; niece and nephew: Madeline and Jarod Zilles; a nephew, Chance (Priscilla) Prem; a nephew, James (Lorie) Zilles; two great-nephews: Zander and Zolan Zilles; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Zilles; maternal grandparents: Edward and Sophia Burckle; paternal grandparents: Bernard and Lydia Zilles; along with many aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, 54301) from 9:30am until 11am. A memorial service will follow at 11am at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank St. Vincent's Hospital floors 4,6, and 9 for their compassionate care. They would also like to extend thanks to the Hannah House (Innovative Services) for their daily compassion and guidance of Mark "MJ"; his roommates at the Hannah House for their friendship; the CP-Innovation-Compassion-Purpose for their loving care, where caring definitely comes to life; Bosses News for providing Mark with all of his favorite reading materials; and Cards and Coins for giving Mark Green Bay Packer memorabilia that he treasured.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
