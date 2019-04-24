Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Therese Parish-St. Lawrence Site
N2085 Cty AB
Denmark, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Parish-St. Lawrence Site
N2085 Cty AB
Denmark, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Konop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Konop


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Konop Obituary
Mark Konop

Stangelville - Mark Konop, age 59, of Stangelville, WI, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Mark was born March 15, 1960, the son of the late Donlyn and LaVerne (Kaiser) Konop.

After graduating from Kewanee High School, Mark joined the family business, Konop Meats, as a third-generation sausage maker. He proudly worked there his entire life. Upon his father's retirement he formed a partnership with his brother, John, and took over the family business where they worked along side the rest of their family.

In January of 1983 he met Julie Hielsberg from Oshkosh, after a Packer game. They started dating, and she became his partner for life on November 10, 1984. Together they had 3 beautiful daughters. Mark was the best father a daughter could ask for and always put them first.

Mark was blessed with three wonderful sons-in-law, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and a fifth grandchild due in July. He was the proudest grandpa, and would do anything they asked of him.

He was a huge sports fan and loved all Wisconsin sports. He was a Packer season ticket holder, enjoyed golfing every Sunday at The Alaskan Golf Club, and also played softball and bowled for many years.

Mark was a devoted Catholic, a life long member of St. Therese Parish. He currently served as a parish trustee and parish lector for 42 years.

He was a good friend to everyone and could never say "no". Mark will be sadly missed by all those he touched.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; daughters, Lindsay (Sean) Vanness, Kimberly (Adam) Brezinski, Kara (Andy) Kafka; grandchildren, Reid and Leo Vanness, Landon and Raelyn Brezinski, and Baby Kafka; siblings, James Konop, Renee (Rick) Meyer, John Konop, and Brenda (Mark) VanGoethem, and further survived by many godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is also survived by his two dogs, Lola and Stella, who loved him very much.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and Julie's parents, Robert and Barbara Hielsberg.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Thursday, April 25 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday April 26, 2019, at St. Therese Parish-St. Lawrence Site, N2085 Cty AB, Denmark, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family.

Our family wishes to thank all of the Kewaunee first responders for their immediate care.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or St. Therese Parish in Mark's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now