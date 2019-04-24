|
Mark Konop
Stangelville - Mark Konop, age 59, of Stangelville, WI, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Mark was born March 15, 1960, the son of the late Donlyn and LaVerne (Kaiser) Konop.
After graduating from Kewanee High School, Mark joined the family business, Konop Meats, as a third-generation sausage maker. He proudly worked there his entire life. Upon his father's retirement he formed a partnership with his brother, John, and took over the family business where they worked along side the rest of their family.
In January of 1983 he met Julie Hielsberg from Oshkosh, after a Packer game. They started dating, and she became his partner for life on November 10, 1984. Together they had 3 beautiful daughters. Mark was the best father a daughter could ask for and always put them first.
Mark was blessed with three wonderful sons-in-law, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and a fifth grandchild due in July. He was the proudest grandpa, and would do anything they asked of him.
He was a huge sports fan and loved all Wisconsin sports. He was a Packer season ticket holder, enjoyed golfing every Sunday at The Alaskan Golf Club, and also played softball and bowled for many years.
Mark was a devoted Catholic, a life long member of St. Therese Parish. He currently served as a parish trustee and parish lector for 42 years.
He was a good friend to everyone and could never say "no". Mark will be sadly missed by all those he touched.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; daughters, Lindsay (Sean) Vanness, Kimberly (Adam) Brezinski, Kara (Andy) Kafka; grandchildren, Reid and Leo Vanness, Landon and Raelyn Brezinski, and Baby Kafka; siblings, James Konop, Renee (Rick) Meyer, John Konop, and Brenda (Mark) VanGoethem, and further survived by many godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is also survived by his two dogs, Lola and Stella, who loved him very much.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and Julie's parents, Robert and Barbara Hielsberg.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Thursday, April 25 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday April 26, 2019, at St. Therese Parish-St. Lawrence Site, N2085 Cty AB, Denmark, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family.
Our family wishes to thank all of the Kewaunee first responders for their immediate care.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or St. Therese Parish in Mark's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019