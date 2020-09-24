1/1
Mark Kreevich
1962 - 2020
Mark Kreevich

Gillett - Mark Thomas Kreevich, age 57 of Gillett, passed away peacefully at home September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark was born in Aurora, IL on October 2, 1962, son of Mike Kreevich and Corinne (Pergande) Brauch. After graduating from Gillett High School in 1980, he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Hunt) on January 23, 1982 at Maple Valley Community Church. Together, they built their house with the help of family in Gillett. They made it a home with son, Mike Kreevich, daughter, Kelly (Jessie) Sell and grandchildren, Jase and Remy Sell.

Mark's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his weekly Sunday morning breakfasts with family and friend Mike Samz. Mark had a passion for gardening, cooking, hunting, fishing, woodworking, jewelry making and animals. Mark had an unforgettable laugh and enjoyed helping others. He was an active Boy Scout leader, and helped his son to achieve his Eagle Scout rank.

Mark is further survived by his mother-in-law, Sally Hunt; 2 sisters, Mary Lepscier, Maria Kreevich; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mike A. Kreevich; father-in-law, Robert Hunt; granddaughter, Rosy Sell and his grandparents.

A private celebration of life will be held in his honor. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice for their kindness and care during this difficult time.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
