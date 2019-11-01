|
Mark Lison
Athelstane - Mark Lison, 61 of Athelstane WI, passed away, Wednesday, Oct 30th 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born to parents Roger and Carol Lison, on April 29,1958, in Green Bay, WI. Mark graduated from Green Bay West High School and worked as a welder until he started his own Tile Business, called M&L Tile. He was known for being an expert Tile and Flooring Installation professional.
Mark is survived by son Nate Lison, daughter-in-law Becky Lison and grand-daughter Aubrey Lison. Daughter Megan Hrubesky, son-in-law Lane Hrubesky, Special friend Dorothy Wasielewski, Brother Mike Lison, sister-in-law Debbie Lison, Sister Lori Schabow, brother-in-law Mark Schabow, nephew Derek Gullickson and niece Janel Losse. Mark was predeceased by parents Roger and Carol Lison. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Jan.
Before Mark became ill he was known to enjoy hunting, "fishing on beloved Thunder Lake" golfing and drinks at his favorite place, Box Car Billy's where everyone knew his name. He had a one of a kind laugh that was truly contagious. Mark was stubborn, honest, caring, helpful and most of all loving. We will miss him dearly. A Celebration of life will be held at Burkel's One Block Over on Nov 17th at Noon, 1007 Tony Canadeo Run, Green Bay, WI 54304.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019