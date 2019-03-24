Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St
Pulaski., WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI
Town of Chase - Mark C. Neily, 59, Town of Chase, died peacefully Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, with his wife and mother at his side. The son of James and Monet (Stallé) Neily was born August 6, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, graduated from high school, Fairview Park, Ohio, and then graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1981.

In 1983, he met his soulmate, Joann Kush, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The couple was married on September 7, 1985, in Kalamazoo. They moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1990, and then to the Pulaski area in 2002. Mark had been employed at Tufco LP in Green Bay as a Continuous Improvement Engineer.

Mark was a faith-filled member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish, where he served as an usher for several years. He enjoyed camping, solving Sudoku puzzles, and reading science fiction. He was a kind and loving man whose spirit ran deep.

Survivors include his wife, Joann; their daughter, Katelyn; his mother, Monet (Bud) Fennema; one brother, Eric (Peggy) Neily; two sisters: Jennifer Neily and Suzette (Aaron) Davis; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Neily, and Joann's parents: Ben and Helen Kush.

Friends are invited to gather with the family from 5:00 - 7:00p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. Visitation continues after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Green Bay Oncology and St. Mary's Hospital ICU for their kindness and support during Mark's journey.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
