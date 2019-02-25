Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Old St. Joe's Church
St. Norbert College Campus
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Old St. Joe's Church
St. Norbert College Campus
Mark Quigley

De Pere - Mark Quigley, 73, of De Pere, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at a local hospital.

Friends may call after 3:00 pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at Old St. Joe's Church on St. Norbert College Campus until time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 pm Friday at the church. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ryan fh.com to send online condolences to the Quigley family. Complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
