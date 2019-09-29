|
Mark S. Greatens
Pulcifer - Our Hearts are heavy on this day because the most amazing Plaster Master, Fiancé, Brother, Dad and Step Dad, Mark Greatens passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a very long fight at Froedtert Hospital.
We know he is up there with his parents Bill & Carole Greatens and Becky's mother Sheila Schaff and is "living the dream" and rocking the heavens with them.
We will miss him in so many ways - his smile, his laugh, and his lucky number 21! Delivering flowers for Becky's Oconto Floral, plastering, drinking Busch Latte's, shaking dice, Packer numbers, bon fires (Now that's a fire!), camping.
He is survived by his loving Fiancé Becky, their dogs Cooper and Pretty, and her children Kayla and Jacob, his brother: Rick and his sisters: Lori and Lisa and their children: Ryan, Travis and Emily.
His three beautiful girls: Mandi (Tom), Jessica and Annette and his wonderful grandchildren: Norah, Lila and Rosalie, Landon, Sophia, Max, Chandler and Forrest and Nadia Lynn.
He also had a special place in his heart for Sammi and Joe.
He is also survived by some of the most amazing and greatest friends a guy could have and keeping them entertained with his clean jokes, lame jokes and his witty text messages!
Family and friends will celebrate Mark's life at Spirits of Gillett, 145 N McKenzie St in Gillett on Monday September 30, 2019 starting at 1p.m.
Please come casual! Wear Packer attire or Mark's signature look - gray t-shirts and jeans! We will salute him with all the amazing memories!
You can email [email protected] with any special memories or pictures so we can add them to Mark's tribute!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019