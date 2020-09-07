Mark Soderlund
Mark Edward Soderlund "Sodie," age 61, passed peacefully with his wife and family by his side on September 5, 2020 at their home in Pound, WI after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mark was born on January 21, 1959 in Beloit, IL to Conrad and Dorothy (Lloyd) Soderlund. Conrad relocated his wife and seven children to Green Bay, WI following his job with the Chicago Railroad. Mark graduated from Southwest High School and is an alumni of St. Norbert College.
Mark married the love of his life Margaret "Peggy" Bain on October 16, 1982. Mark is survived by his wife and their four children; Patrick (Stephanie) Soderlund, Samantha (Alan) Young, David (Courtney) Soderlund, Emily (Andy) Swinford, and the little people that gave him the special title of "Bumpa", his grandchildren; Alaynna, Waylon, Braelynn, Braxton and baby Swinford on the way.
He is further survived by his siblings Cindy (Ruby) Leiterman, Steve (Susan) Soderlund, Brad (Jean) Soderlund, Mary (Mark) D'Amato, Tom (Connie) Soderlund and Patty (Jerry) Alberts, as well as many other extended family members.
Mark placed his family and faith first. He was a devote Catholic who instilled in his children the importance of integrity, hard work ethic and strong character. Traits that have carried them into adulthood.
Mark's love of sports guided him to volunteer his time coaching all his children and countless more. He then went onto become the head girls basketball coach at West De Pere High School. Over his many years of coaching he was able to inspire the lives of countless athletes who benefitted from his passion and dedication to the sport. With Mark positions were never given, they were earned through hard work.
Mark was a driven businessman sharing his successes and persevering through even the toughest times. He was able to walk into a room full of strangers and leave with a room full of friends. Mark had a smile that could light up a conversation and if that didn't work, he always had a story that could capture a crowd while leave you laughing.
Mark was a die-hard Bears fan and took pride in the fact that he passed that onto his children. Through his years playing sports he always wore the coveted #51, in respect to Dick Butkus, one of the toughest linebackers of his era and Mark's childhood sports hero.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Patel and the Oncology team at Aurora Hospital and Unity Hospice. Their caring support, amazing dedication and ability to make him feel like family eased the process along with way.
Mark is proceeded in death by his father Conrad, mother Dorothy, father-in-law Kenneth and sister-in-law Amy.
Private family services will be held at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Soderlund family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.