1/1
Mark Soderlund
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Soderlund

Mark Edward Soderlund "Sodie," age 61, passed peacefully with his wife and family by his side on September 5, 2020 at their home in Pound, WI after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born on January 21, 1959 in Beloit, IL to Conrad and Dorothy (Lloyd) Soderlund. Conrad relocated his wife and seven children to Green Bay, WI following his job with the Chicago Railroad. Mark graduated from Southwest High School and is an alumni of St. Norbert College.

Mark married the love of his life Margaret "Peggy" Bain on October 16, 1982. Mark is survived by his wife and their four children; Patrick (Stephanie) Soderlund, Samantha (Alan) Young, David (Courtney) Soderlund, Emily (Andy) Swinford, and the little people that gave him the special title of "Bumpa", his grandchildren; Alaynna, Waylon, Braelynn, Braxton and baby Swinford on the way.

He is further survived by his siblings Cindy (Ruby) Leiterman, Steve (Susan) Soderlund, Brad (Jean) Soderlund, Mary (Mark) D'Amato, Tom (Connie) Soderlund and Patty (Jerry) Alberts, as well as many other extended family members.

Mark placed his family and faith first. He was a devote Catholic who instilled in his children the importance of integrity, hard work ethic and strong character. Traits that have carried them into adulthood.

Mark's love of sports guided him to volunteer his time coaching all his children and countless more. He then went onto become the head girls basketball coach at West De Pere High School. Over his many years of coaching he was able to inspire the lives of countless athletes who benefitted from his passion and dedication to the sport. With Mark positions were never given, they were earned through hard work.

Mark was a driven businessman sharing his successes and persevering through even the toughest times. He was able to walk into a room full of strangers and leave with a room full of friends. Mark had a smile that could light up a conversation and if that didn't work, he always had a story that could capture a crowd while leave you laughing.

Mark was a die-hard Bears fan and took pride in the fact that he passed that onto his children. Through his years playing sports he always wore the coveted #51, in respect to Dick Butkus, one of the toughest linebackers of his era and Mark's childhood sports hero.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Patel and the Oncology team at Aurora Hospital and Unity Hospice. Their caring support, amazing dedication and ability to make him feel like family eased the process along with way.

Mark is proceeded in death by his father Conrad, mother Dorothy, father-in-law Kenneth and sister-in-law Amy.

Private family services will be held at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Soderlund family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Our sincerest condolences are with your family. May you cherish those fond memories. Please find comfort in knowing that the God of all comfort is with you during this most difficult time. Our paths crossed almost 43 years ago and the impact you had on many; many others will never be forgotten. Your love, compassion, dedication, and great sense of humor were the perfect ingredients for the work you chose. We lost a friend but, the family you spoke of and loved so much lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and many other roles. We are sure there are countless examples they have and will cherish of the loving person you were. We were honored to have known you. May you rest in peace.
Swanzie & Mary Jo Nash
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved